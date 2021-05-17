Manipur govt extends curfew in seven districts by 10 days

On May 7, curfew was clamped in the seven districts, restricting activities to only a few essential services. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Manipur government Monday extended the curfew in seven districts till May 28, citing the virulence of Covid-19 spread in the state.

“The need for stringent measures to check physical contact amongst people still exists. As such, the curfew will remain in place in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Churachandpur and Ukhrul till May 28,” stated an order from the government.

As per the order, local vegetables vendors will be allowed to operate on May 20, 23 and 26 from 7am to 10 am subject to safety guidelines. One out of three grocery stores can run from 7 am to 10 am on May 20, 23 and 26. The ban on vehicular movement, however, continues even between 7 am and 10 am.

For other nine districts of the state, the instructions issued on May 7 will continue with the following additional guidelines.

There should be no to and from movement of people between the districts with curfew and the nine that do not have a curfew – Senapati, Kangpokpi, Kamjong, Tengnoupal, Chandel, Pheizawl, Noney, Tamenglong and Jiribarn.

Villages without Covid cases should be encouraged to display ‘My Village/Leikai is Corona Free’ at the entrance. Deputy commissioners should constantly monitor the spread of the infection in areas within their district, it stated.

Deputy commissioners and superintendents of police shall take necessary action to implement the orders.

On May 7, curfew was clamped in the seven districts, restricting activities to only a few essential services. This was eased on May 11, permitting some more activities.

At present, among goods vehicles, only those carrying construction materials, oxygen supply related vehicles, LPG and oil tankers and vehicles of other essential services such as electricity and water supply, waste/garbage clearance, the Public Distribution System, medical services, electronic and print media, internet and telecom service providers and vehicles of personnel of departments/ organisations are permitted to run.

Opening of petrol pumps and LPG outlets and movement of staff of IOCL will continue to be permitted, the order stated.

Imphal airport shall remain open and movement of staff and passengers will be allowed. Hotels for lodging will be allowed to remain open with minimum staff while restaurants will remain closed, the order stated.

Child Protection Services (orphanages, children homes, observation homes, etc.) are permitted. Home delivery services under ICDS/ICPS (supplementary nutrition for children, pregnant and lactating mothers) are also permitted.

Home delivery of various goods and services (food items, vegetables, groceries, medicines, etc), including from e-commerce platforms, will be allowed. Banking services with limited staff on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 am to 2.30 pm for urgent government and non-government transactions will be permitted.

ATM services, including refilling of cash in ATMs, are allowed. Sale of fish feed, animal feed, milk and milk products, fish, poultry and poultry products from 7 am to 2 pm for locals are permitted.

Postal services with limited staff on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 am to 2.30 pm, to dispose of time-bound works, including delivery of medicines and medical equipment, is permitted, the order stated.