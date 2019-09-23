Manipur govt college teachers to protest against failure of implementation of 7th pay commission

Government college teachers across Manipur have resolved to launch a series of protests starting Tuesday against the failure of the state government to implement the 7th UGC Pay and regulations 2018.

The teachers plan to go on mass casual leave on September 24 and 25, followed by sit-in demonstrations on September 26. The protest will be held under the banner of the Federation of Government College Teachers’ Association (FEGOCTA).

“We have submitted memorandum after memorandum giving an ultimatum to fulfill our demands. But, the state government is turning a deaf ear. We have not received any response till date”, N Somorendro Singh, general secretary FEGOCTA, said.

He also warned saying that the teachers’ body will resort to cease work from October 3, if the government continue to remain indifferent to their plight.

“We know that only the student community will bear the brunt of our agitation. But we are compelled to take such a step. The teachers can no longer tolerate deprivation of their rights,” Singh said appealing people to extend their cooperation.

Singh also pointed out that the Ministry of Human Resource & Development had issued an order on November 2, 2018 to Chief Secretaries of all the state to revise pay of the teachers of universities and colleges as per the 7th pay structure besides reimbursement of about 50 percent as arrear payment from January 1, 2016, to March 3, 2019. But, state government fails to materialise the order till date, said the FEGOTA secretary.