Manipur govt caps charges for treatment of Covid patients in private hospitals

Manipur Government on Wednesday put a cap on charges of treatment for Covid-19 patients in private hospitals. The development comes in the wake of reports of allegations that private hospitals are charging exorbitant rates for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

An order issued in this connection stated that the move was necessitated to ensure that reasonable rates are charged for treatment of Covid patients.

As per the order, the upper limit of charges for Covid treatment is being regulated by fixing the maximum charges per day. For patients being treated at general or isolation wards, the maximum charges per day without oxygen support will be Rs 3,000 while patients with oxygen support will be charged a maximum of Rs 5,000 per day, the order stated.

The order further stated that maximum amount to be charged for a patient receiving treatment in High Dependency Unit (HDU) will be Rs 7,000 per day. Covid patients receiving treatment in ICU beds without ventilator use will be charged a maximum of Rs 8,000 per day while those receiving treatment with ventilator use at ICU beds will be charged with a maximum of Rs 10, 000 per day, the order added.

The per day charges mentioned above will include registration charge, bed charge, nursing and boarding charge, medicine and drugs, oxygen charges as well charges for pathology and radiology tests, the order further said.

The order mentioned that high-end medicines like Remdesivir can be charged separately at the rate of Rs 3,400 per dose, that is the current government of India prescribed rate, it stated. PPE costs may be charged separately based on actual use and the cost should be sub-allocated among patients based on rounds taken by the doctors and nurses, it stated.

The order further stated that PMJAY and CMHT beneficiaries are covered for Covid-19 hospitalisation expenses. Their bills will be processed as per PMJAY/CMHT norms and procedures.