Manipur govt approves re-opening of schools for classes 6 to 8 from March 8

The education department of Manipur Wednesday approved re-opening of schools for classes 6 to 8 from March 8 under strict coronavirus guidelines prepared by the state government.

An order was issued by T Ranjit, commissioner (Education-S), that said the schools would be allowed to come up with their system of evaluation for students starting from class 6 to 8 and 9 to 11 in lieu of the annual examinations for promotion to the next higher classes. However, regarding curriculum and the evaluation procedures for elementary education, should be ensured that the provisions of section 29 of RTE Act 2009 should be adhered to, it said.

In case of students of class 5 and below, evaluation should be made through home assignments, subject to the provisions of section 16 of the RTE Act 2009 as amended from time to time, the order stated.

The department also said that the commencement of academic session 2021-2022 for school affiliated to Manipur board and Council of Higher Secondary will begin from April 5.

The order also notified schools to give a one-time promotion to students of class 5 and below as a special case for the academic session 2021-2020 as per RTE Act.

All teaching and non-teaching staff, including Grade-IV employees working in schools of class 5 and below, has been asked to attend their respective schools.

School for class 9 and above had resumed from January 27 following the decision taken by the state cabinet.

The decision comes four days after an SoP was prepared by the state in line with the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Education. The SoP, which is divided into two parts, deals with health, hygiene and safety and learning with physical and social distancing.