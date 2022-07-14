Manipur govt announces free Covid precaution doses for all adults

In line with the Centre’s decision, the Manipur government on Thursday announced free precaution dose vaccinations for 18 plus population of the state from Friday.

An official statement issued by the state government said the vaccine will be made available in all government Covid-19 vaccine centres for a period of 75 days.

All districts, as per the statement, have been asked to make necessary arrangements and start the precaution dose vaccination.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh welcomed the Centre’s decision to provide free precautionary doses.

“Heartily welcome the decision taken by Union cabinet to provide free precautionary dose of covid vaccine to all 18 years & above for 75 days starting 15 July. This is yet another gift by Hon’ PM @narendramodi Ji as we observe the 75th year of independence,”, he tweeted.

The announcement comes in the wake of continued surge in positive cases. As many as 77 persons, including 42 males and 42 females, tested positive on Thursday, taking the cumulative number of positive cases in Manipur to 1,37,690. The recovery rate stands at 98.23. However, there is no report of Covid fatality.