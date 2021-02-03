Covid vaccination programme will speed up Manipur’s development work, says Guv

Manipur Governor Dr Najma Heptulla. She said till January 25, Manipur had recorded a total of 28,997 Covid positive cases, 28,442 recoveries and 369 deaths, while the current recovery rate stands at 98.08%. (Express photo/File)

Manipur Governor Dr. Najma Heptulla said that the ongoing vaccination against Covid-19 in the state will help the BJP-ruled government pick up the pace of development and welfare initiatives for the people.

Addressing the opening day of Budget session of the Assembly on Wednesday, the Governor informed the House that as many as 1,02,000 doses of Covishield vaccine has reached the state for the second phase of vaccination. She said the government has arranged 246 session sites, spread across all the 16 districts, for the inoculation programme. All sites have held dry-runs and facilities for both online and offline registrations for vaccination have been introduced, she added.

The first phase of vaccination in the state was conducted at 10 session sites, with the health officials setting a target of inoculating over 9,600 health workers. However, a total 3,986 healthcare staff received the vaccine in the first phase, significantly short of the intended mark.

However, the Governor voiced hope that with the vaccination campaign in progress, the state will be able to push its development plans with greater urgency. Highlighting key initiatives taken by the state, Heptulla said the government has been proactive in preventing and combating the Covid-19 pandemic. She said shortly after the pandemic gripped the country, all passengers were screened at the Imphal airport and at surface entry points of Mao & Jiribam, adding that a 24×7 control room number was also activated to fight the pandemic. Gates at the India-Myanmar international border, at Moreh, Tusom, Nambisha and Behiang, were closed, she added.

Doubling its efforts to tame the virus, the government set up isolation wards, quarantine centres and Covid care centres, apart from ensuring stringent testing protocols, among others, she said. A state consultative committee for Covid-19, headed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, was set up to review the situation from time to time and provide policy guidance, Heptulla added.

She said till January 25, Manipur had recorded a total of 28,997 Covid positive cases, 28,442 recoveries and 369 deaths, while the current recovery rate stands at 98.08%.

Altogether, about 4.77 lakh Covid tests were conducted and a total of about 5.23 lakh persons were screened, she said, adding that an SOP (standard operating procedure) for the new variant, SARCOV-II, has already been published, as part of which all in-bound air passengers will be made to observe mandatory quarantine.

The Governor said to overcome evolving challenges posed by the pandemic, the government is also exploring avenues of self-reliance in several sectors. One such initiative is to facilitate production of 1,82,811 locally-made face masks, she said, adding that a total of 20,028 metres of handloom cloth was being used for churning out masks.

Besides sanctioning Rs 95 lakh for providing 20 per cent subsidy on Mill Gate price for yarns to weavers under the Yam Supply Scheme, her government has also decided to purchase and buy-back handloom products lying unsold with weavers and artisans, the Governor said. Loans, amounting to Rs. 94.67 crore, have also been provided to 7,867 MSMEs, she added.

The Budget session will have thirteen sittings and continue till February 22.