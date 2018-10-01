Manipur Govt warns employees who neglect old-aged parents of legal action

Manipur CM N Biren Singh was addressing a gathering during the International Day of Older Persons 2018 observance organised by Social Welfare Department. (Express file photo) Manipur CM N Biren Singh was addressing a gathering during the International Day of Older Persons 2018 observance organised by Social Welfare Department. (Express file photo)

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday cautioned that government employees in the state could face legal action if they do not treat their old-aged parents properly claiming that a large number of aged parents are neglected by their children and families.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering during the International Day of Older Persons 2018 observance organised by Social Welfare Department at Khuman Lampak in Imphal East District.

Singh expressed that a person who does not give love, care and respect to their parents and elderly persons will never succeed in life. He urged the gathering to ensure that aged people are able to lead a secured, dignified and productive life.

Singh also announced that his government was taking into active consideration to introducing an arrangement in which elderly persons above 80 years of age may send their nominees to withdraw their pension on his/her behalf.

“Many aged persons are facing inconvenience to stand in queues. So in order to provide some relief to the senior citizen’s pensioners whose age is 80 years and above may sign an understanding with the concerned Deputy Commissioners to nominate a person for withdrawal of pension amount on his/her behalf”, he said.

Singh further informed that the state government had also launched the maintenance grant to homeless senior persons who are sheltered in Old Aged Homes under the ‘CM Gi Sotharabasing-gi Tengbang’ scheme. They are provided financial support of Rs 1000 per month per person, he added.

He noted that there has been a steady rise in the population of older persons in India which stood at 1.98 crore in 1951. The population of people aged 60 and above in India is projected to increase to 14.3 crore in 2021, he added.

Nemcha Kipgen, Social Welfare Minister informed that there are 15 old age homes run by different NGOs under Social Welfare Department in the state. These homes ensure care, food, residence, medical attendance and treatment to all the inmates, she said.

A medical camp for elderly persons was also organised in collaboration with the Directorate of Health Services as part of the celebration at the function venue besides honouring selected elderly persons by presenting gifts.

