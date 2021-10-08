Manipur government orders independent probe into tribal council leader’s murder

The Manipur government Friday ordered an inquiry into the abduction and subsequent killing of tribal council leader Athuan Abonmai by suspected NSCN-IM members in Tamenglong district.

An order issued by the state Home department stated the inquiry will be independent from the probe to be conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

V Vumlunmang, additional chief secretary of Manipur, has been appointed as the inquiry officer and asked to submit the report within three months. The same report will be submitted to the NIA. “The inquiry committee is instructed to find out the facts and circumstances leading to the death of Athuan Abonmai, fix responsibility thereof and to recommend preventive measures to avert any such incidents in the future,” the order stated.

The state government also placed the Superintendent of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Tamenglong district on “compulsory wait”. The SP and DC were transferred from the district in the wake of public outcry triggered by the killing of the leader. However, as per the new order, the SP and DC were not given any post.

Athuan Abonmai was the former president of Zeliangrong Baudi, a tribe council based in Tamenglong district of Manipur.

On September 22, Abonmai was abducted by suspected members of the NSCN-IM near polo ground in the Tamenglong district headquarters only to be found dead later in the evening in an interior part of the district.

The abduction took place while a government outreach programme was underway with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh as its chief guest. It is learnt that Abonmai was on his way to take part in the programme.

Following a public outcry, the government handed over the case to the NIA.

A joint action committee (JAC) formed against the killing raised a charter of demands which included suspension of the SP and DC.