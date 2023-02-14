scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Government hospitals shut in Manipur as doctors go on indefinite strike

In January, the All-Manipur Health Services Doctors’ Association shutdown OPD services in all the government hospitals as a mark of protest and announced it would launch an indefinite shutdown if its demands remain unfulfilled.

In the recently concluded assembly session, four demands of doctors' association were haphazardly presented and misinterpreted, misleading the public, the statement read. (Express)
All the government-run hospitals and health centres in Manipur have been closed from Tuesday in response to the indefinite shutdown call given by the All-Manipur Health Services Doctors’ Association (AMHSDA) in protest against the state government’s failure to meet their charter of demands.

Dr Lolee P Mao, general secretary of the AMHSDA, in a statement said that despite repeated appeals and assurances made to discuss their issues in cabinet meetings, not a single demand has been granted till date. So far two or three cabinet meetings were held in the recent past but no demands of AMHSDA were discussed.

One of the demands of the doctors’ association is time bound/time scale promotion. (Express)

In the recently concluded assembly session on February 3, 2023, four demands of AMHSDA were haphazardly presented and misinterpreted, misleading the public, the statement read. Since the government is not taking seriously and neglected the demands, the Association decided to go ahead with the protest, said AMHSDA.

The four demands include the time bound/time scale promotion, extension of superannuation age of doctors to 65 years as administrative post, Non Practising Allowance (NPA) as per 7th Central Pay Commission with effect from January 1, 2016, and major amendment of the outdated MHS rules 1982.

AMHSDA said that Manipur’s population was about 15 lakh in 1982, according to the state census data, and WHO guidelines dictate that there should be one doctor for every 1,000 people. However, the present strength of doctors in the state is 1,300 to 1,400, well below the WHO recommended number, for a population of over 30 lakh. Manipur should have 3,000 doctors to meet the WHO guidelines, it added.

In January, the association shutdown OPD services in all the government hospitals as a mark of protest and announced it would launch an indefinite shutdown if its demands remain unfulfilled.

