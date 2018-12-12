Manipur government confers boxer MC Mary Kom with ‘Meethoileima’ title

Manipur government Tuesday conferred MC Mary Kom, six times World Women Boxing Champion and Olympic bronze medalist, with the title “Meethoileima” for her outstanding achievement in the field of boxing.

The title “Meethoileima” (loosely translated as great or exceptional lady) was conferred by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in a felicitation ceremony held at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal. The function was attended by cabinet Ministers, MLAs and sportspersons.

The crowd gave the ace pugilist a standing ovation as N. Biren announced the title. She was adorned with colourful attire particularly worn by Maharani which included a head gear (kajengjei), sarong (phanek mapan naibi), belt (khwangchet) and chadar (apaba inna-phi) to symbolise the highest status given to a woman.

The chief minister also declared that the stretch of road leading to the Games Village in Imphal West district, where Kom currently resides, would be named as MC Mary Kom Road. Kom was also presented with a cheque of Rs 10,00,000/- (Rupees ten lakhs) by the government.

MC Mary Kom said that she would have not achieved much in her career without people’s support. “I don’t know how I will repay people’s debt”, said the ace boxer.

She advised fellow athletes that maintaining strict discipline and giving 100 per cent concentration in training, are the key in achieving one’s goal. “Practice regularly, dream to achieve big in your respective fields, keep discipline, have the determination and give the best effort”, she added.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that the cabinet took the decision to honour May Kom, after consultation with intellectuals and experts. He said the idea is based on the concept of honouring a warrior or kings/queens ‘angamba-angambi’ on achieving victory in a war.

Manipur is proud to have a daughter like Mary Kom, he said, adding that people of Manipur will continue to shower their love and care for Mary Kom in her effort for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Chief Minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nominating Mary Kom as a member of Rajya Sabha and for choosing Manipur to establish the lone Sports University in the country.

Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom popularly known as Mary Kom or Magnificent Mary, created history in women’s boxing last month by winning her sixth world championship gold at the 10th World Women’s Boxing Championship held in New Delhi.