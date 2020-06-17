Manipur government on sticky wicket after 3 BJP MLAs resign, NPP withdraws support

The MLAs at a press conference in Manipur. (Express photo) The MLAs at a press conference in Manipur. (Express photo)

The N Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur was left on a sticky wicket after three sitting BJP MLAs resigned from the party and joined the Congress and six other MLAs withdrew support.

The National People’s Party, which had four MLAs, including three ministers, the lone Trinamool MLA and an independent MLA from Jiribam also withdrew their support to the BJP-led government.

Manipur’s assembly elections in 2017 had yielded a hung verdict, with the Congress emerging as the single largest party with 28 MLAs in the house of 60. The BJP had 21 MLAs. The Naga Peoples Front (NPF) and the National People’s Party (NPP) bagged four seats each. The Lokjanshakti Party, Trinamool Congress and an Independent candidate won one seat each.

The Governor, Najma Heptulla, had interestingly invited BJP to stake claim to form the next government. The BJP managed to form the government enlisting the support of all non-Congress MLAs. Besides, Congress MLA Shyamkumar Singh from Andro assembly constituency defected to join the saffron party.

