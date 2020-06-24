NPP will continue to support BJP govt in Manipur: Himanta Biswa

An NPP delegation led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma Conrad and Dy Chief Minister of Manipur Sri Y Joy Kumar Singh met J P Nadda today in New Delhi. An NPP delegation led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma Conrad and Dy Chief Minister of Manipur Sri Y Joy Kumar Singh met J P Nadda today in New Delhi.

National People’s Party (NPP) led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma Conrad will continue to work together and support the BJP-led government in Manipur,said BJP’s trouble-shooter and convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance Himanta Sarma Wednesday.

The fresh development came after the MLAs, who had quit the BJP-led coalition government in the state, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda to discuss the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

“NPP delegation led by Sangma Conrad and Dy Chief Minister of Manipur Y Joy Kumar Singh met Home minister Amit Shah today in New Delhi. Both BJP and NPP will continue to work together for the development of Manipur,” Sarma tweeted after the meeting.

NPP delegation led by @SangmaConrad and Dy Chief Minister of Manipur Sri Y Joy Kumar Singh met Honble President of @BJP4India Sri @JPNadda ji today in New Delhi. NPP will continue to support BJP govt in Manipur for the development of Manipur

Biren Singh’s government in Manipur was plunged into crisis recently after four NPP and three BJP MLAs withdrew their support from the government. The dissident MLAs have been demanding the removal of Biren Singh. They were flown to New Delhi Tuesday evening to meet with Shah.

Meanwhile, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, who handles the party’s North East affairs, said that BJP government in Manipur will remain stable.

“Take it from me. We will be stable till 2022 (when next Assembly election will be held),” Ram Madhav was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

NPP, one of the major allies in the N. Biren Singh-led BJP coalition, withdrew its support to the government along with the lone TMC MLA and an Independent MLA. The same day, three BJP MLAs also resigned from the party. All these nine MLAs joined the Congress coalition, rendering the BJP-led government a minority.

