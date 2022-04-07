Manipur: Gold bars worth Rs 1.55 crore seized from youth at Myanmar border

The Manipur police arrested a 23-year-old man from the Moreh border town and seized 18 gold bars weighing 2.988 kg and worth around Rs 1.55 crore from a car he was travelling in.

Prakash Kshetri, a resident of ward no. 8 of the town, was intercepted by the Kakching police at the Pallel check post.

“Around 10:30 am, based on reliable inputs regarding the smuggling of gold, frisking and checking operations were intensified at the Pallel check post by a police commando unit of Kakching district under my supervision,” said Shrey Vats, superintendent of police.

The seized gold bars were concealed beneath the step of the left door, said the superintendent of police, adding that each bar weighed 166g.

“An investigation is underway to find how he got the gold and where he was taking it. After the necessary formalities, the seized materials along with the arrested person will be handed over to the customs department for necessary action,” he said.

Situated in Tengnoupal district, Moreh is the last Indian town at the Indo-Myanmar border. It is 110 km away from Manipur’s capital. Like most other porous border areas, Moreh is notorious for the smuggling of drugs and arms, among others.