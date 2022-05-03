Manipur gets first-ever Tele-ICU hub at JNIMS hospital

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday inaugurated the first-ever Tele-ICU Hub including a 10-bed ICU ward at the state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal.

With the Tele-ICU facilities, patients being treated at Intensive Care Units (ICU) in different districts hospitals and other Tele-ICU supported hospitals will be able to access observation by specialist doctors through the hub set up at JNIMS.

Singh said that the Tele-ICU would help address the problem of shortage of specialist doctors at health centers in different districts.

Terming health as first priority, the Chief Minister maintained that there shouldn’t be any compromise on the quality of equipment procured for use in hospitals and health centers. The state would not tolerate this matter, he added.

Singh appealed to the health care professionals to freely come up with their grievances, if any, but not resort to any form of disturbance to their humanitarian service to patients.

He further said that the state had been discussing setting up a hospital at AIIMS level and the sanction for construction of a maternity hospital had been accorded. He also expressed his government’s strong stand against corruption in any form and stressed the necessity of giving awareness against corruption so that the same could be rooted out from grass root level.

JNIMS will not only act as the teleconsultation hub but share expertise and provide handholding support to the doctors in district hospitals in the delivery of critical care services in rural areas, said health officials.