Manipur gets first children-friendly police station

In a bid to make police stations more children-friendly, the Churachandpur district police Saturday inaugurated Manipur’s first such office inside the district women police station.

The office was inaugurated by Sumatibala Ningthoujam chairperson Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Right (MCPCR). One male and a female social worker from District Child Protection Unit has been tasked with the works of the office. The children-friendly office will have mini play stations, counselling facilities among others for children.

Inaugurating the office, the MCPCR chairperson said that India has the highest children population and they need to be protected as they are the future of the nation. She added that MCPCR will play a major role along with police department and district administration in setting up these offices across the state. The commission informed that similar offices will soon be opened in Senapati, Thoubal and Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar.

The Director-General of Police (DGP) Manipur has also agreed with the initiative to open similar offices across the state. Keisham Pradipkumar MCPCR member said that children-friendly police stations have been long overdue in the state which has a high rate of human trafficking. “It is the Police who first come into contact with child victims or child offenders. But, the traditional way of dealing with a child should be changed entirely because it has a lasting impact on children’s mind,” he said.

According to data compiled by Manipur Alliance for Child Rights between 2008-2012, 379 children including girls and human trafficking victims were rescued from different states of India. The report further states that Manipur recorded second highest number of trafficked victims after Mumbai. Of the total 179 girls rescued by Goa police between 2009-2011, 31 were from Manipur.

