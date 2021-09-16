Genome sequencing finds 10 variants of Covid virus in samples from Manipur

Manipur health director Dr K Rajo said as many as 10 variants of the Covid-19 virus were found in the genome sequencing of 1,002 samples collected from Covid positive individuals.

Dr Rajo said a total of 2,054 samples were sent for genome sequencing on September 15 out of which 1,002 results have arrived. The results of the remaining 1,052 samples are awaited.

The 10 are all variants of Delta (B.1.617.2)-771; AY.12-121; AY.4-62; AY.5-1; AY.6-3; Alpha (B.1.1.7)-4; Beta (B.1.351)-1; Kappa variant (B.1.617.1)-5; B.1.early variant-6 and none VOC-3.

Mitigating the situation, Dr Rajo said all the variants can be prevented if an individual is fully vaccinated. “Getting vaccinated and following Covid appropriate behaviour are the only measures to prevent from getting infected by the virus,” he said.

The Health director also informed that screening and testing along the inter-state borders at Churachandpur and Pherzawl have been strengthened citing the increasing rate of positivity in Mizoram.

He said opening of schools will be considered only after the positivity rates drop below 5 per cent. As per official sources, Manipur’s positivity rate is above five per cent.

Dr Rajo further said dedicated post-Covid wards/clinics had been opened at RIMS and JNIMS. Instructions had been issued to officials of the Health Department to track down post-Covid patients and enquire about their health, he added.

Briefing on the preparedness for a possible third wave, Dr Rajo informed that the state had constituted a ‘State Task Force for Covid Control’.

Moreover, all the district hospitals and health centres, including RIMS and JNIMS, had been instructed to arrange dedicated beds for children, he added.