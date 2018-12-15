Manipur govt issues order not to support general strike called by Maoist outfit

Manipur government Saturday issued a strict warning to its employees to attend their duties without fail during the 48-hour general strike called by the Maoist Communist Party of Manipur (MCPM). The strike is scheduled to begin from Sunday midnight.

It warned of departmental proceedings against employees who are absent from duty during the general strike period.

The Maoist Communist Party of Manipur–a militant group operating in the state–has called for a general strike demanding the restoration of disappearing historical and religious sites of Manipur and “to save our culture from Hindutva Fascism”.

The outfit further said that the strike is also to express the frustration of indigenous natives of the land whose culture has been subjected to a systematic genocide since the last couple of centuries and whose voices were ignored by successive Governments.

It alleged that the society has reached a critical stage where the BJP-led state government is waging a war against its own people, where voices are muffled, mouths are gagged and where only their henchmen are being favoured.

Kh. Raghumani Singh, special secretary Home department, issued an order directing the administrative secretaries and department heads to ensure attendance in all their offices and subordinate offices during the general strikes.

“Attendance report should be sent to the concerned administrative departments, failing which departmental proceedings should be taken up against those who are absent from duty during this period,” it warned.

It also ordered all deputy commissioners to ensure the functioning of all the offices in districts and ensure attendance the offices.

It directed the concerned department to take appropriate measures so as to not cause any disturbance to normal life during the strike including educational institutions.

Similarly, it also ordered shops and establishments to remain open and all the transports to be operational.