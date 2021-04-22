Manipur forest dept writes to Nestle over ‘factual error’ on chocolate wrapper

It was also pointed out that the picture displayed over the words “Keibul Lamjao National Park” is of acRed Panda, a species that is not found in the national park. (Express Photo)

The Manipur forest department Thursday wrote a letter to Nestle over a “factual error” on the wrapper of one of its chocolate brands.

According to the department, the food and beverage giant has on the wrapper of its chocolate brand, KitKat, wrongly written the location of Keibul Lamjao National Park as Meghalaya. The park is located at Moirang in Manipur.

Dr A K Joshi, principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), said, “I am writing to you to point out a serious factual error regarding one of your products. We have come across a wrapping paper for KitKat chocolate which mentions the name of “Keibul Lamjao National Park” but indicates its location in Meghalaya, which is grossly incorrect”.

The letter was addressed to Suresh Narayanan, CMD Head Office Nestle House, Gurgaon.

Joshi also pointed out that the picture displayed over the words “Keibul Lamjao National Park” is of Red Panda, a species that is not found in the national park. “This appears to be an irresponsible act on the part of Nestle company, which has apparently allowed this without verifying the facts”, said Dr Joshi.

The forest conservator has urged the company to rectify the error immediately. “I hope you agree with me that this is not acceptable under any circumstances. I trust that you will deal with this issue at the earliest possible. I also hope that you will take necessary precautions to prevent such incidents in the future”, said Dr Joshi.

Keibul Lamjao National Park is the only floating national park in the world. Home to unique flora and fauna, including the endangered brow-antlered deer “Sangai”, the park is situated towards the south-western part of the world famous Loktak Lake in Bishnupur district.