Manipur: Five ex-MLAs quit Congress to join regional party

Five former Congress MLAs on Thursday resigned from the party and joined the North East India Development Party (NEIDP), a regional party in the state. The Congressmen who joined the regional were R K Anand, E Chand, Dr Ng Bijoy, Dr I Ibohanbi and K Sarat.

Advertising

While Bijoy served as vice-president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), Anand was the general secretary. All the five Congress leaders submitted their resignation letter this morning, following which Bijoy was appointed as the chief of the NEIDP in Manipur. The names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections were also announced.

Follow elections news here

Anand was declared as the NEIDP candidate for the inner Parliamentary constituency and Ashang Kasar, for outer Parliamentary constituency. The leaders claimed they joined the NEIDP to work freely for issues pertaining to the state. The added that Congress had little interest in regional issues and that power was concentrated in New Delhi.

The former MLAs appealed to the people to support the party, citing regional problems can be solved by the people of the region.

Advertising

“Manipur has become a land plagued with myriad issues. I will work to restore the bond of love and unity among the people of the hills and valley,” Kasar said.

Elections for Manipur’s two Parliamentary seats will be held in two phases. Polling for the outer Parliamentary constituency will be held in the first phase on April 11 and for the inner Parliamentary constituency in the second phase on April 18.

While major players like the BJP and Congress are yet to announce their candidates, Lorho S Pfoze, the candidate of Naga People’s Front (NPF), filed his nomination paper today.

Candidates have to file their nomination papers by March 25.