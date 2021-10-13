Manipur: First skill development programme for militants under ceasefire agreement launched

In a first, the Assam Rifles Wednesday launched a skill development programme for militant groups under Suspension of Operation agreement with the state government and the Centre.

The main objective of the programme is to impart skill-based training to help militants to come to mainstream.

To mark the launch, Major General Alok Naresh, Inspector General Assam Rifles (South), inaugurated a skill development centre at the designated camp of Zomi Organisation (ZRO)/Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA) in new Teikot in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

The Inspector General said, “The endeavour of this initiative was to empower the trainees to successfully compete with their counterparts in the professional and social domain.”

The Assam Rifles official said training will be organised in multiple phases of 30 days each. The first phase that commenced Wednesday will include training on skills like sewing, carpentry and IT training. Training for subsequent phases will be upgraded to other result-oriented skills based on the feedback from the trainees.

ZRO/ZRA is one of the first militant groups signed the Suspension of Operation (SoO) in 2005.

Subsequent to the signing of the Tripartite Agreement, the first designated SoO Camp of ZRA called ‘Muvanlai Camp’ was established in New Teikot on September 17, 2010.

The 73 inhabitants of the camp are mainly engaged in camp maintenance and other activities like pisciculture, goat farming, paddy farming and some other forms of organic farming. The produce is being used by the cadres present in the camp for their personal consumption, said Assan Rifles.