Manipur fake encounters: HRA accuses SIT of failing to frame against any armed forces personnel 

The Human Rights Alert Saturday accused the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of CBI probing the alleged fake encounter cases in Manipur of failing to frame charge against any of the armed forces personnel in all of its closure report submitted to the court.

The SIT was formed by the CBI on the orders of the Supreme Court July 14, 2017, after HRA and Extrajudicial Execution Victim Families Association Manipur (EEVFAM), had filed a petition to probe into as many as 1,528 cases of extrajudicial killings in Manipur, allegedly involving Army, paramilitary and Manipur police. The SIT was given a deadline to complete the investigations by December 31, 2017.

HRA executive director, Babloo Loitongbam said, “What is highly disturbing to note that in the 13 chargesheets filed by the SIT, more than seventy Manipur Police personnel are indicted but not a single personnel of the armed forces were included.”

On Saturday, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Imphal East on Saturday rejected a closure report filed by the SIT on the alleged fake encounter that occurred in Imphal East district on April 9, 2002, involving a CRPF personnel. The CJM asked the SIT to reinvestigate the incident wherein two civilians were killed.

The CJM rejected the closure report on the killing following a protest petition filed by the victim’s family on the ground that CBI intentionally chose not to appreciate the statements of key eyewitnesses.

Loitongbam asserted that the CJM’s order has clearly brought out the casual nature of the CBI on how they are carrying out their investigation. He said the SIT has been able to lodge only 39 FIRs, 13 chargesheets and seven closure reports even after two years of passing the deadline.

He said EEVFAM and HRA found the finding of SIT unacceptable as the District Judge had already found prima facie extrajudicial execution in the judicial inquiry conducted in 2012 on the direction of Gauhati High Court.

He alleged that the CBI is trying to shield the personnel of CRPF from the criminal prosecution.

EEVFAM is also currently challenging six such closure reports in different magistrate courts of Manipur.

