Manipur fake encounters: CBI files chargesheet against five policemen in 19-year-old case

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CBI on Monday submitted a chargesheet against five Manipur police personnel and other unknown men in the forces in an alleged fake encounter case that took place in 1999. This is the seventh charge sheet filed by the SIT team after it was constituted by the CBI in compliance to a Supreme Court order issued on July 14, 2017, to probe into as many as 1,528 cases of extra-judicial killings in Manipur allegedly perpetrated by the Army, paramilitary forces and Manipur police.

The charge sheet was submitted before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West by the SIT after having completed an investigation in the alleged fake encounter of one R K Laksana alias Vito Singh on February 15, 1999 at Mayang Langjing, Imphal West district.

The five police personnel who have been named in the chargesheet are former sub-inspector Pebam John, constables Longjam Lokhon Singh, Thangkhomang Kipgen, K Bijoy Tarao, Fazur Rahman, along with other unknown persons. All the five police personnel were charged under section 120-B r/w 302/342/201/218 IPC.

Extra-Judicial Execution Victims Family Association Manipur (EEVFAM) and Human Rights Alert are the petitioners in the case.

According to the petition filed in Laksana’s case, he was allegedly killed after getting apprehended by a team of Manipur Police commandoes from his uncle’s house at Singjamei Chingamakha Oinam Leirak, Imphal West district.

“The deceased person was very much in their protection and custody when the police commando team took him to Loitang Khunou instead of keeping him in the police lock-up,” the report said.

However, the police FIR claimed that Laksana, who was a member of the proscribed PLA militant, was killed in a cross-firing incident.