Manipur extends Covid lockdown till July 15, inter-district buses allowed to ply

The Manipur government Sunday decided to extend lockdown restrictions by another 15 days, from July 1 to 15, in the wake of a surge in the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases.

The state has, however, decided to allow inter-district bus services from July 1, provided standard operating procedures and guidelines issued by the government are followed. No other public transport system will be allowed during this period, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

Daily domestic flight service, which was limited to only one flight a day, would be increased to five from Monday, the Chief Minister said.

The state has so far recorded 1,094 cases, including 432 recoveries and no fatalities. The recovery rate is 39.56%.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country, several states including Jharkhand, West Bengal and Assam have reimposed lockdown in some of their districts in order to contain the spread of the infection. The current spell of the lockdown was to end on June 30.

The Assam government on Friday announced a stringent 14-day lockdown in Kamrup Metropolitan district — which includes Guwahati city — from Sunday evening. Karnataka on Saturday reimposed Sunday lockdown and extended night curfew to 8 pm to 5 am. The Jharkhand government extended the lockdown till July 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

