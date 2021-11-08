Manipur: Expelled Congress leader and sitting MLA join BJP

Former Congress MLA RK Imo Singh along with sitting Congress MLA Yamthong Haokip joined the BJP in New Delhi on Monday.

The two leaders were felicitated by BJP chief JP Nadda at the party headquarters.

Singh said he joined the BJP enthused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to promote peace and development across the country.

Singh also lauded Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for enforcing the Inner Line Permit system in Manipur.

Manipur has made tremendous progress in the last five years, particularly in the domain of law and order, he added.

The former Congress MLA also commended the “tireless” work of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to ensure that the communities residing in the Valley and in the Hills live peacefully.

Notably, RK Imo Singh is the son of late RK Jaichandra Singh, Manipur’s first Union minister and chief minister. He is also the son-in-law of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

He was a member of the AICC Drafting Committee for the Plenary Session, 2018 under former prime minister Manmohan Singh. He was also the AICC observer for the Tripura assembly election in 2018. RK Imo Singh was expelled from the Congress for allegedly cross-voting in favour of the BJP candidate during the Rajya Sabha election held in June 2020. However, he had denied the charge levelled against him.

Yamthong Haokip is the Congress MLA from Saikul constituency. He is one of the accused named in the arms missing case from the armoury of 2nd Manipur Rifles battalion. The case is being probed by the NIA.