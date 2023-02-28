Manipur will be able to generate its own electricity in two years: Power Minister Biswajit Singh

Manipur Power Minister Th Biswajit Singh on Tuesday informed the state Assembly that the state will be able to generate electricity in the state in the next two years and hence, will no longer have to depend on other states.

Singh said the state is currently working towards installing Mini Hydro Electric Project that can produce 300 megawatts and it is almost complete. The Centre will provide 90 per cent for this project, and if the state gets funds from the World Bank, it would be able to produce its own electricity, he said.

Singh said this while replying to the questions raised by the opposition MLAs who sought information on measures taken up by the state to be self-reliant, the state’s annual power consumption and the progress of Loktak Down Stream Hydro power projects among others.

The pre-construction work for Loktak downstream project has been completed with a construction cost of Rs 65.5389 crore. The construction of the project is yet to start, he said.

Explaining on shortage of power supply, Singh said the state requires 250 megawatts during peak hours. During the rainy season, the state can generate around 100-megawatt but in the lean season it can only generate 70-80 megawatt amounting to a shortage of power. Accordingly, the state purchases electricity from the open market at Rs 10 to 13 per unit. Nevertheless, the revenue from electricity is increasing day by day and the owed amount of 130 to 140 crore was reduced to 65 crore. If this amount could be cleared, the state will be free of debt, he added.

Manipur heavily relies on the allocations of electricity like central generating stations like National Hydroelectric Power Corporation, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation among others.