scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Manipur: Eight edition of Young Leaders Connect held in Imphal

The northeast can be another growth engine for the country, says Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (File)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has appealed to the people of the northeastern states to think of “what we, as a citizen, have contributed to our country, rather than thinking of what the country or the Central government had given us.”

The chief minister was addressing the Young Leaders Connect – 8 held Friday at the City Convention Centre, Imphal under the theme “Northeast India 2030: Towards India’s Innovative and Sustainable Growth”.

Biren Singh stated that the North-East Leaders Connect (NELC) over the last decade had paved the path for growth and development in the region. The platform provided by the NELC will continue to facilitate the designing of reforms and deepening of strategic ties to unlock the full potential of the region, he added.

Biren Singh expressed his optimism that this year’s edition will offer better insights into the trends and challenges in the northeast.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...Premium
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for PutinPremium
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for Putin
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears

The chief minister mentioned that the northeast, which is strategically located as the land gateway of India to Southeast Asia, is blessed with abundant natural resources, rich cultural heritage, skilled human resources, colorful tribes, and tourist attractions. The region has the potential to be another growth engine for the country in the 21st century, he said, adding that “for this to translate into reality, young leaders of the region need to collectively forge a vision and lead a coordinated response.”

Biren Singh further maintained that the Manipur government is committed to inclusive and sustainable development and is continuing its efforts to harness the dynamism of youths.

Singh said ‘Manipur Start-Up’ has transformed the entrepreneurship ecosystem. The state government has extended various support and assistance to 5,796 entrepreneurs for a total project cost of Rs 110 crore. Moreover, he also informed that the first building of Manipur IT SEZ will be ready soon and is expected to create employment opportunities for about 1,500-2,000 persons.

Advertisement

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who is also a governing member of the NELC, said the time has come for the northeast to play an important role in the country’s resolve to achieve a five-trillion-dollar economy. He also mentioned that the region’s rich natural resources and fragile ecology must not be compromised. Stressing that the northeast has 8 per cent of the country’s geographical area with 4 per cent of its total population, he said the region contributes only a small share of the National Gross Domestic Product (GDP), India’s total food grain production, domestic and foreign tourists and also India’s total export.

Khandu further stressed the need to discuss ways to increase the region’s contribution to the National GDP.

The event was also attended by Lok Sabha MP and NELC Governing Council member Gaurav Gogoi, MLAs, and entrepreneurs from different northeastern states, among others.

Advertisement

During the inaugural function, Biren Singh and Khandu launched the project NEW (Northeast-region Entrepreneurs’ World).

The inaugural session was followed by a panel discussion on “Unlocking the Economic Roadmap for North East India”, “What will be the Key Sectors that will drive Inclusive & Sustainable Growth in North East India” and a conversation with young leaders of the region.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 09:54:58 pm
Next Story

NCB seizes 200 kg of Afghan heroin from Iran fishing vessel off Kochi coast

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement