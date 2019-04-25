Manipur: Education department decries bomb threat at school

Manipur’s Department of Education has vehemently decried the constant bomb threats to schools in the state run by the Catholic Educational Society. The department’s reaction comes two days after a militant group planted two hand grenades near the Little Flower School in Imphal’s Sangaiprou area, which was later defused by bomb experts. The presence of grenades had created panic among students and school authorities.

Speaking to the media, Director of Education (S) Th. Kirankumar termed the development as ‘grave’ as thousands of students are enrolled in schools run by the Catholic society. “It is learnt that there has been certain serious issues and problem in some schools in and around Imphal run by the Catholic Educational Society arising out of admission in these school. The department views the development gravely,” said Kirankumar.

He appealed to all concerned to refrain from causing disturbances in learning institutes citing the low number of academic working days in the state.

A day after the bomb threat, the Kangleipak Communist Party-Military Council had claimed responsibility for planting grenades as a warning to the school authority for allegedly dragging the outfit in the admission imbroglio in collusion with a certain militant faction.

In response to the allegation, four heads of Catholic schools, namely St. Joseph, Nirmalabas, Catholic and Little Flower School, in a joint statement, clarified that they had no role in the admission process of the four institutions. It appealed to all concerned not to disturb the educational institutions and to ensure an uninterrupted academic atmosphere in favour of the students.

Past Pupil’s Association of Little Flower School also denounced the bomb threat.

“Planting of bombs at the school is inhumane and should be stopped at once for the safety of teachers and students. This incident has created fear,” said Monica Naorem president of the association.

This is the second time the Little Flower School has been targetted.

In February, an IED was recovered from the school’s entrance gate, the reason for which is not known till date.