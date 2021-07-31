Manipur education board announces Class X results with 100 percent pass percentage

As many as 47,208 students had registered for the Class X board examination out of which, 20,416 boys and 19,438 girls passed the examination along with 3,540 boys and 3,814 girls from the external category. (File)

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) Saturday declared the results of Class X with an overall 100 percent pass percentage.

Manipur Education Minister Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh officially released the exam results which were declared on the basis of assessment reports submitted by the schools. The result is available at http://www.manresults.nic.in or http://www.bosem.in.

Rajen informed that the result was prepared on the basis of 20 marks from CX internal assessment conducted by the schools, 30 marks from Class IX examination and 50 from Class X term examinations.

The minister said students who are not satisfied with their results will be given an opportunity to appear for the special examination, which will be conducted by BOSEM. The examinations, however, will be conducted as and when the prevailing situation of the pandemic improves, he added.

The Class X examination was scheduled to be held from May 6 to May 28. It was postponed in view of the second wave of the Covid-19. With the situation aggravating, the education department (school) decided to cancel the examinations entirely.

Of the total 12,562 students from government schools, 2,642 students secured 1st division, 7,596 students secured 2nd division and 2,324 got 3rd division. From aided schools, 2,177 students appeared and 645 students secured 1st division, 1,230 secured 2nd division and 302 got 3rd division. From private schools, 32,469 students secured 1st division, 19,036 got 2nd division and 12,253 secured 3rd division.