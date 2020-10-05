Manipur: ECI gives nod for by-poll in three more constituencies

The three constituencies will go to poll on November 7 along with two other constituencies, Lilong and Wangjing Tentha.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced by-election dates for three more Assembly Constituencies (ACs) of Manipur, namely Wangoi, Saitu and Singhat.

Following the announcement, the election Code of Conduct came into effect in the area falling under Wangoi constituency and the entire district of Kangpokpi and Churachandpur, said a release signed by chief electoral officer (CEO), Manipur PK Singh.

The three constituencies will go to poll on November 7 along with two other constituencies, Lilong and Wangjing Tentha, the schedule for which had been announced on September 29.

On September 4, the ECI had declared five constituencies as “clear vacant” and due for by-election. They are Wangoi, Wangjing Tentha, Lilong, Saitu, and Singhat. However, on September 29, it announced by-poll schedule for only two constituencies, Lilong and Wangjing Tentha. The Manipur CEO clarified that three of the five constituencies had encountered some legal issues.

On September 30, the CEO wrote a letter to ECI with a request to conduct by-polls in Wangoi, Saitu and Singhat following an application from the former MLAs of the three ACs. Against this backdrop, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said that the state will appeal to the ECI to give permission for by-polls in a handful of the Assembly constituencies that do not directly comes under the purview of stay orders or similar ones in the High Court or the Supreme Court.

Altogether 13 Assembly seats are lying vacant in Manipur after the resignation and disqualification of MLAs of the respective constituencies, election petitions for eight are pending in the High Court.

