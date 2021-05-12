Manipur eases Covid restrictions: Check out what services are now allowed

Manipur had imposed curfew in seven districts till May 17 after witnessing record 600 Covid-19 cases. (Express photo for representation)

The Manipur government has eased Covid restrictions on certain activities, such as banking and home delivery services, by removing them from the purview of the curfew imposed in seven districts of the state.

The state home department in an order issued late Tuesday night said the step was necessitated as the complete closure of certain critical services had led to difficulty in providing government facilities, and was causing undue hardship to the public.

As per the order, banking services will be permitted with limited staff on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 am to 2.30 pm.

Home delivery services for food items, vegetables, groceries, medicines, among others, will also be allowed to resume.

Services of forest, environment and climate change, finance department and treasuries will also resume with minimal staff, it stated.

Sale of milk, fish, poultry products will be permitted from 7 am to 2pm.

Manipur had imposed curfew in seven districts, including twin capitals Imphal East and West districts, till May 17 after witnessing record 600 Covid-19 cases.

As per the curfew order, movements and activities were limited to only essential services like health, PDS, and goods movements.