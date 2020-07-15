Manipur drugs seizure case: Congress demands CBI probe, CM Biren’s resignation

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the government will not spare anyone who is involved in drugs smuggling. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the government will not spare anyone who is involved in drugs smuggling.

The Congress party in Manipur Wednesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on moral grounds, citing his alleged interference in favour of the key accused in a high-profile drug seizure case.

The opposition party also demanded the state hand over the case to CBI and also probe into the allegations leveled by an officer in the Manipur Police.

Two days ago, an additional SP of Manipur, Th. Brinda, in an affidavit submitted to the High Court of Manipur, alleged she was pressured by politicians, including a close aide of the CM, and top police officers to favour the key accused, Lukhosei Zou, who was arrested in drugs smuggling case.

Former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh said the BJP-led sate government has been claiming it had raised a serious “war against drug” and that anyone involved in the drugs smuggling will not be spared. However, the police officer, who led the operation leading to the arrest of the former ADC, has exposed the nexus between the Chief Minister and the key accused, which is why should resign immediately on moral ground, said Ibobi Singh.

Additional SP Th. Brinda, in the affidavit, had also mentioned that apart from top police officers, a close acquaintance of CM had approached her to let off the drug kingpin. Brinda alleged the man had approached her on the instruction of the CM.

Okram Ibobi Singh said that the Congress party had consistently raised suspicion about the involvement of a high-profile family in the drug seizure case.

Singh exhorted that the state cabinet should hand over the case to a neutral agency to unearth all those involved in the drug smuggling case.

“This is a very serious matter. The people demand action, not lip service and false promises. We cannot trust the law enforcing agency that is already corrupted,” added Singh.

Lukhosei Zou, the then ADC chairman of Chandel district, was arrested by a team of the Narcotics and Affairs of Border in June 2018 from his official quarters at Lamphel with 4.6 kilograms of heroin powder and 2,80,200 WY tablets estimated to be worth around Rs 28 crore in the international market.

The trial of the drug seizure case has triggered a controversy following the nature of bail granted to the accused, who, in the middle of the trial, jumped bail and surrendered to the court after almost a year. The affidavit of Th. Brinda followed a suo motu criminal contempt against her registered by the High Court after she posted a controversial statement in her Facebook, which allegedly undermined and criticized the court for granting three-week to drug kingpin Zou.

