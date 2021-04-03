Manipur: Drug peddler arrested with 84 kg of opium worth over Rs 4 crore

The Imphal West SP appealed to people of the state to extend their support to the ‘war on drugs’ initiative taken up by the government in order to root out the drug menace confronting the state. (representational photo)

Manipur police Friday arrested a drug peddler along with 84.45 kg of opium worth over Rs 4 crore in the international market.

The arrest was made by a team of Imphal West district police commandos on Friday at Shantipur area in Imphal West district. The police team also recovered Rs 19.85 lakhs in cash from the drug peddler.

The arrested individual identified himself as one Sandeep Limbu, 31, presently staying at Shantipur, Kanglatongbi.

K Meghachandra, Superintendent of police, Imphal West said, “The drug peddler was detained while a team of police was conducting patrolling and checking at Shantipur areas. We received information about the presence of anti-social elements in the area.”

On checking the premises of the man’s house, the police team found a bag containing 22 black packets hidden inside his van. “When the packets were examined it turned out to be opium altogether weighing 84.45 kg worth Rs 4,22,25,000 in international market,” said the SP.

On preliminary questioning, the man reportedly confessed that the opium consignment was to be delivered to a man named Karan, who is based in Guwahati. It is learnt that Sandeep had earlier transported consignments of opium to Guwahati using his van.

The arrested person along with the drugs have been handed over to Sekmai police station for further action.

The Imphal West SP appealed to people of the state to extend their support to the ‘war on drugs’ initiative taken up by the government in order to root out the drug menace confronting the state.