Manipur: Drug lab busted, heroin worth Rs 165 crore seized

A combined team of the Thoubal district police and 26 Assam Rifles Monday busted another heroin-manufacturing laboratory at Kangpokpi district and seized 41 kg heroin, worth Rs 165.172 crore in the international market.

The combined forces arrested two people and seized several types of equipment and assorted materials used in manufacturing the drugs, sources said.

This is the fourth drug bust in the state led by Thoubal district police in the past six months. Three of the four laboratories were busted in Thoubal district alone.

The two arrested on Monday have been identified as Ningkhangam Awungsi, 39, and Wungreingam Awungshi, 45, of Sada Khumbi village. While the village falls under Kangpokpi revenue district, the police jurisdiction is under Nongpok Sekmai, Thoubal district.

Dr. S Ibomcha Singh, Superintendent of Police, Thoubal, said the laboratory had been set up at Ningkhangam’s residence, from where the team recovered heroin weighing 40 kilograms in two bags.

“We received a tip-off that Ningkhangam was running a heroin-manufacturing laboratory at his residence. We first raided his house, and then launched another riad, during which additional drugs along with cash were seized from Wungreingam’s residence,” said the SP.

Police said in all, the seized items include 41.293 kilograms heroin, 10 litres of morphinated liquid, assorted chemicals and Rs. 2.8 lakh in cash, among others.

Sources said the entire operation was conducted under the direct supervision of an IG and a DIG.

