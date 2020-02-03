Manipur: Drug kingpin from Myanmar detained under NSA

Kyaw Kyaw was earlier arrested following seizure of a huge consignment of WY tablets (a synthetic drug), worth 400 crores in the international market, in Thoubal district. (Representational) Kyaw Kyaw was earlier arrested following seizure of a huge consignment of WY tablets (a synthetic drug), worth 400 crores in the international market, in Thoubal district. (Representational)

Manipur Government has detained a drug kingpin from Myanmar, who was reportedly arrested for smuggling huge consignment of drugs, under the National Security Act (NSA).

Thirty-three-year-old kingpin Kyaw Kyaw alias Abdul Rahim, a resident of Kamhmu village, Moha in Myanmar, was booked under section 3(2) NSA 1980 a day after he was granted bail by the Special Court of Thoubal NDPS. An order to this effect was issued by the district magistrate of Thoubal, N. Bandana Devi, on January 29.

The NSA detention order was issued following a police report that Kyaw Kyaw is acting in a manner prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of public order. “I am satisfied with the police report. It is considered necessary to detain Kyaw Kyaw with a view to prevent him from acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of public order,” said the magistrate.

S Ibomcha, superintendent of police, Thoubal district, said that Kyaw Kyaw is currently lodged in the Sajiwa jail. He was arrested the same day when the order was issued by the district magistrate. A team of Thoubal police led by Ibomcha had earlier arrested him from Imphal Airport on August 24, 2019, and recovered Rs 60,000, 15 notes of denomination of 100 US dollars, one 500 Kyats, two mobile handsets and other documents from his possession. His arrest followed the seizure of a huge consignment of WY tablets (a synthetic drug), worth 400 crores in the international market, in Thoubal district.

