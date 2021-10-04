Manipur delivers Covid-19 vaccine from plain to island using drone

Manipur on Monday successfully delivered Covid-19 vaccine from a plain region to an island using a drone.

“For the first time in Southeast Asia, the state government in collaboration with the ICMR launched a drone to deliver 900 doses of Covid vaccine from Bishnupur district hospital to the PHC in Karang island. The technology-driven initiative is being taken up to mitigate the difficulties in delivering the crucial vaccine in rough terrains. We are committed to leave no stone unturned to save the precious lives of the people”, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh posted on his Facebook page.

The drone was launched from Loukoipat to Karang Island in Bishnupur district covering a distance of 25 kilometers.

According to state health officials, the transportation took approximately 15 minutes, which otherwise takes about an hour by boat. Karang Island is situated in the middle of Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in the northern region.

The event was a part of the field test of ICMR’s project Drone Resource and Outreach in North East India (i-DRONE).

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya launched the initiative through the virtual mode from Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi.

ICMR officials said that the i-DRONE project was started for the first time in Manipur to field test vaccine delivery in difficult terrains of the country with study sites selected in Bishnupur, Imphal West, Churachandpur and Tamenglong districts.