Manipur declares holiday on December 10 to celebrate inclusion in ILP system

To celebrate Manipur’s inclusion in the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, the state government has declared a holiday on Tuesday.

Speaking on the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament Monday, Union Home minister Amit Shah announced that Manipur would be brought under the purview of the ILP.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh termed this “a victory of the people of Manipur”.

“Our central leaders have kept their promise. This is a victory of the people of Manipur who have been struggling for a long time for this dream to come true. I also salute Robinhood, who died during ILP protests in the state,” said Biren Singh, in a press conference convened right after the announcement by Amit Shah.

Sapam Robinhood, a 17-year-old school student, had been killed in police firing in 2015, during an agitation to include Manipur in the ILP system.

Biren Singh said with Monday’s move, the “misconception that the BJP government in New Delhi was indifferent to the plight of Manipur” has been cleared.

“This is a clear message to the people of Manipur that till BJP is in power in Centre and state, no harm will come to Manipur,” Singh added.

The CM slammed the Manipur People Against Citizenship Amendment Bill (MANPAC), who branded him a “liar” when he conveyed Amit Shah’s announcement to the state.

MANPAC had appealed to the people to not trust the Chief Minister’s assurances on ILP until a written order was provided.

“They (MANPAC) should understand that a popular government is voted in by the people. It is the duty of the government to ensure that its people are protected. We are not like earlier governments, who used suppressive tactics against the people,” Singh said.

BJP MLAs, ministers, MLAs of the ruling alliance and party workers flocked to the Chief Minister’s residence to congratulate him.

