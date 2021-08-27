Manipur: DC asks govt staff to take jab or go without salary; challenged in HC

A RECENT order by the Deputy Commissioner of Manipur’s Bishnupur district, asking all government employees, including teachers, to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19 by August 31, failing which their salaries will be withheld from next month, was on Thursday challenged in the High Court.

Bishnupur Deputy Commissioner Krishna Kumar’s August 21 order followed two other similar orders, one by the state government and the other by Tamenglong district authority, which pushed vaccination by making it a mandatory condition. Both orders have since been stayed by the Manipur High Court.

Although Kumar told The Indian Express that he has already withdrawn his order, petitioner Osbert Khaling, a lawyer who had challenged the previous two orders in the High Court, said he proceeded with his contempt petition as there has been no notification on the withdrawal.

“I have withdrawn my order since. I only issued it in public interest. The idea behind the order was that district government employees have a lot of public dealings and come in contact with people,’’ said Kumar.

He said Bishnupur district has achieved 70 per cent vaccination and his aim was to achieve 85 per cent vaccination by the end of September.

According to official data, 1,48,367 people in the district were vaccinated till August 25. While 1,23,900 people have taken the first dose, 24,467 people have taken both doses.

Kumar’s order said, “…in view to the increasing threat of the health… posed by Covid-19 pandemic and the upcoming state assembly election in 2022, it is mandatory for all government employees…, except some exceptional cases [comorbidity and other health issues], to receive Covid vaccination.’’

“In case of non-compliance of this instruction, salary of unvaccinated officials/staff may be put on hold from next month, that is September 2021, till the time they get vaccinated,’’ the order said.

Kumar said: “The reason I mentioned the state elections, due in February-March, is because work is likely to begin in October. I did not want any government employee to use the excuse of not being vaccinated to keep away from election duty.”