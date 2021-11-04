Manipur follows other BJP-ruled states; cuts VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 7 per litre

Following the lead of other BJP-ruled states, the Manipur government on Thursday reduced value-added tax (VAT) for both petrol and diesel by Rs 7 per litre after the Centre announced a reduction in excise duty on fuel on Wednesday. The cut in central excise duty — Rs 5 per litre for petrol and Rs 7 for diesel — coupled with the state’s VAT reduction would bring down the prices of petrol and diesel by around Rs 12 and Rs 17 respectively in the state.

On Wednesday, the price of petrol was Rs 113. 35 per litre and diesel Rs 99.39 in the state. After the reductions, on Thursday, the price of petrol in Manipur has come down to Rs 99.38 per litre and that of diesel to Rs 82.51.

The state finance department said, “This step of the state government shows its citizen-centric policy and shows that it listens to the public and takes all necessary action to reduce their burden. This action of the government will prevent inflation and also maintain the growth of the country”.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted, “Heartily welcome PM @narendramodi Ji’s decision to reduce excise duty on petrol & diesel as a gift to the people of this Nation on this Diwali. I’m also pleased to announce that the Govt. of Manipur will also reduce VAT on petrol and diesel each by Rs 7/- with immediate effect.”

Assam, Tripura, Karnataka, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are the other BJP-ruled states that have reduced VAT on petrol after the Centre cut the excise duty.