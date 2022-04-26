Manipur: Customs officials seize illegal gold worth Rs 4.43 crore, two held

The Customs, Imphal Division, Monday seized a consignment of illegal gold weighing a total of 8.3 kg worth Rs 4,43,95,200 in the Chandel district and arrested two individuals in connection with the case.

The seizure came a day after the seizure of another consignment of illegal gold weighing 10.79 kg worth above Rs 5.7 crore at the Imphal airport from a person who was intercepted at the Bir Tikendrajit Imphal Airport. The consignment is believed to be of foreign origin and was reportedly meant to be smuggled to Delhi.

According to the officials, the consignment intercepted on Monday near the Thamnapokpi village in Chandel district was being ferried on a moped on which the two alleged smugglers were travelling. The accused have been identified as S Hemchandra, 26, of Thoubal district and Charanga Phumtil Maring, 28, of Khunbi Tuinem in Chandel.

H L Songate, the assistant commissioner of Custom, Imphal Division, said two individuals along with the vehicle were intercepted by Custom sleuths after receiving specific information regarding some individuals coming towards Imphal with smuggled gold from the border town of Moreh.

“After being intercepted, they (alleged smugglers) were brought to the Customs office in Imphal due to the remoteness of the place and security. The gold biscuits were found concealed inside the air filter compartment of the moped with adhesive tape,” he said.

The confiscated gold bars are suspected to be imported from Myanmar though there were no tags on the bars, added the assistant commissioner.

Songate added that the porous Indo-Myanmar border and lack of manpower of the Customs are one of the factors that gives an advantage to smugglers to sneak in gold from across the border.