Manipur: Customs dept seizes gold bars worth over Rs 5 crore at Imphal Airport

The Customs department on Sunday seized 65 gold bars weighing around 10.79 kg in total at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal.

The gold bars were seized on Sunday morning from the possession of an individual who was about to travel to Delhi by Air Asia flight, said customs officials, adding that the total value of the gold bars is estimated to be around Rs 5,76,72,550.

The alleged smuggler, identified as Wangkhem Ibungobl Singha, (33) from Imphal West, was arrested under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1956, said officials.

HL Songate, assistant commissioner of Customs Division, Imphal, said the seizure was made by the Customs team acting on specific information received by the Superintendent of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Imphal Customs Division that an individual was trying to smuggle illegal gold bars to Delhi.

“As soon as the Custom office received the input, its officials at AIU approached the said person and introduced themselves as Customs officers and enquired whether he has anything contraband in his luggage, to which he replied that the luggage was not his and that it was given by another person to carry it till Delhi for some monetary consideration,” said the assistant commissioner.

The Customs officers opened the luggage in the presence of Air Asia staff and found 65 pieces of yellow metal, suspected to be gold of foreign origin, concealed in black plastics and wrapped in blanket, he said. The gold bars are modified from the original ones for the convenience of smuggling, he added.

A case has been registered in connection with the seizure and an investigation is in progress to nab the other accused linked to smuggling.