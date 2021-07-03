Rights body in Manipur seeks probe into ‘custodial death’ of two Myanmar women

The deceased, Ma Myint, 46, and Mukhai, 40 were among 29 Myanmar nationals arrested for entering India without proper documents. (Representational)

The Human Rights Alert (HRA), an Imphal-based rights group, petitioned the Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) seeking a directive to the state to initiate a magisterial inquiry into the alleged “custodial deaths” of two Myanmar women in judicial custody in Churachandpur district of the state.

The deceased, Ma Myint, 46, and Mukhai, 40 were among 29 Myanmar nationals arrested for entering India without proper documents.

The Myanmar nationals including six minors were arrested by the district police on March 31 from Ngathal and Kawnpui villages for staying without valid documents, said Babloo Loitongbam, executive director, HRA, adding that the Myanmarese were booked under the Foreigners Act and are kept at Saadbhavana Mandop, New Lamka.

On the same day of their arrest, a district court remanded the Myanmarese to police custody till April 7 noting that they “crossed over the border due to threat and fear of persecution as a result of the military coup, and that their life had been endangered. Therefore, they escaped and crossed the border without any valid documents and papers.”

Later, the district court remanded the Myanmarese to judicial custody and turned the Saadbhavana Mandop into a temporary prison.

In a letter to the MHRC, Loitongbam alleged that two women who tested positive for Covid-19 died due to deprivation of nutritious food and proper medical attention. According to him, the HRA had conducted an inquiry into the “custodial death” after receiving complaint from civil bodies.

During the period in custody, the inmates were not provided food by the state and were forced to depend solely on the charity of civil voluntary organisations, he said.

Against this backdrop, the HRA executive director told the commission that the state devised a plan to transfer the 29 Myanmar nationals to different jails in Imphal.

“The plan of the government scared them as they thought that it will separate the families into separate men, women and children’s jails. The prospect of living amongst the population where they cannot speak the same language and do not understand the culture disturbed them a great deal. So, they requested the authority to allow them to continue to stay together at the Centre (Mandop),” said Loitongbam.

While the state conceded to the inmates’ request, they did not provide them with any food or health care, added Loitongbam. As a result, the HRA told the Commission that the inmates of the Mandop started falling sick. Nine of them were found to be Covid-positive on June 5.

Two of them were in critical condition and immediately admitted to District Hospital (Covid Isolation Ward). While Ma Myint died on June 6, Mukhai succumbed to the infection on June 8.

P. Doungel ADGP (Prison), Manipur clarified that the inmates were all well looked after. “If the HRA had visited the place, they would have had a better idea”, Doungel added.

Similarly, Dr V. Tonsing, CMO Churachandpur district hospital also said there was no negligence on the part of the health department.

“As soon as we received a report about the inmates’ health, we acted swiftly and evacuated all the sick to hospital. Unfortunately, two of them died as their condition was already in a critical stage when we received the report”.

13 more inmates of the centre were also found to be Covid-positive and they were shifted to a designated Covid care centre at Churachandpur Government College for treatment on June 7. After testing negative, they returned to the centre on June 16.

Loitongbam termed the incident a violation of the right to life enshrined under Article 21 of the constitution available to ‘all persons’ including the ‘non-citizens”. He sought the intervention of the MHRC to give direction for an inquiry into the incident by a judicial magistrate besides ensuring the inmates of the centre are provided with adequate nutritious food as well as regular medical attention as per the standard norms of any prison or designated prison without any discrimination.

The HRA also asked the Manipur government to grant an interim compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the next-of-kin of the deceased Ma Myint and Mukhai. HRA is one of the petitioners of as many as 1526 cases of alleged fake encounters in Manipur, pending before the Supreme Court.