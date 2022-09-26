Manipur: Probe after CRPF man ‘caught planting bomb’ near Naga leader memorial

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Monday that police would investigate the incident where a CRPF jawan was allegedly caught planting a bomb near a memorial to a Naga leader and freedom fighter.

“We are there to protect the rights and lives of the people and give them a dignified life,” Singh said, adding that the government would not allow anyone to sabotage the inquiry, led by an additional director-general of police.

According to the Customary Court of Puiluan Village, a CRPF jawan was caught red-handed on September 24 by villagers commemorating the 75th death anniversary of Haipou Jadonang in Puiluanh. He was set free after the village court imposed a fine and signed an agreement with the CRPF, the court said.

Thiyam Ashok Singh was planting an improvised explosive device at the behest of the Army’s Assam Rifles in Noney district, alleged a joint statement issued by the Nungba Area Village Authority Association, RNCM Luangba Lungrian, RNLPM Luangba Luangrian, RNSOM Luangba Luangrian and the NAJAC. This is the fourth incident in the past four years of bombs being planted in Nungba, all by the Assam Rifles, the statement further alleged.

“Such an act of terrorism is outdated, a crime against society and humanity and gross violation of human rights. The conspiracy of the Indian security forces still haunts and has no room in present society,” it said.

The organisations wanted legal action against both the CRPF and the Assam Rifles and warned that the people of the Nungba area would otherwise start a wave of democratic agitations. The National Socialist Council of Nagaliand (Isak-Muivah) also condemned the “cowardice” of both the forces”.