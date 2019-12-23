Manipur: CPI state secretary sent to jail for calling bandh against CAA

The CPI state secretary was arrested the next day after the general strike by a team of Imphal Police station. (File) The CPI state secretary was arrested the next day after the general strike by a team of Imphal Police station. (File)

A duty magistrate in Bishnupur district, on Sunday, remanded Communist Party of India (CPI) Manipur state unit secretary L Sotinkumar, in judicial custody for 15 days.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Nambol police station, AK Shantikumar said Sotinkumar was arrested for imposing general strike in the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on December 19.

Four left-wing parties which include CPI, CPI (M), RSP and AIFB imposed a 12-hour general strike opposing the CAA despite the warning issued by Manipur Police that imposing bandh and blockade is unconstitutional citing a Supreme Court order.

The CPI state secretary was arrested the next day after the general strike by a team of Imphal Police station.

On Saturday, he was re-arrested by the Nambol police station shortly after he was granted bail by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Imphal.

The Nambol police, on Sunday, produced the CPI secretary before a duty magistrate who remanded him (Sotinukumar) to judicial custody for 15 days.

When asked the reason behind his re-arrest, the SDPO Nambol informed that a case was registered against the Sotinkumar and other left-wing parties who had imposed the strike following instruction from the state.

Sotinkumar is likely to be re-arrested by other police stations as similar FIR has been filed against them (left parties) in their respective police stations.

According to sources, Porompat police station under Imphal East district and Lilong police station, under Thoubal has also initiated necessary proceedings to re-arrest the CPI secretary.

Sotinkumar is currently lodged at the security ward of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, in Imphal due to health issue.

The left parties have condemned the arrest of L Sotinkumar and demanded for his unconditional release.

