Community transmission of Covid-19 has already started in Manipur: Speaker Y Khemchand

Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand Singh Sunday claimed that there was a community transmission of Covid-19 in Manipur. However, no such announcement has been made by the state government.

The remarks by the Speaker were made during an event of the closure of a community quarantine center in Imphal.

Singh urged people to start taking initiative at the community level to combat coronavirus rather than waiting for the government.

“In the last three months, a large number of state natives who were stranded outside the state have returned home. Since then, not only the number of Covid-19 infection have exploded but also fatalities due to the disease are also increasing,” he said.

Singh also asserted that there could be a large number of people infected by the virus who are yet to be tested in the state.

“Time has come to understand the virus and to overcome. We all must learn how to survive with the virus by taking safety measures,” Singh said.

Stating that there is no cure for Covid-19 yet, Singh maintained that those who have recovered should maintain their diets in order to strengthen their immune system.

Manipur’s Covid-19 fatality Sunday reached 7 after a 20-year-old girl succumbed to the virus at her home in Imphal East district. She was the granddaughter of the 77-year-old man who died in a private hospital in Imphal late Friday night.

Manipur health department said the victim originally hails from Chandel district and who was presently staying at their temporary home in Imphal East district. The department said the victim died due to co-morbid health conditions and Covid-19.

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state stands at 2,831 out of which 1,087 are active cases, while as many as 1,737 have recovered. The recovery rate stands at 61.07 percent.

