Manipur: Court rules rigorous imprisonment for duo attempting to sell drugs at school

In a landmark judgment Thursday, Special Judge, ND &PS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) fast track Court in Manipur has sentenced two men, who were convicted for trying to sell heroin inside the school campus, to 16 and 11 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI).

The convicts namely 59 -years-old Lianpu Simte and 47-years-old Biaklian Paite were sentenced to 16 and 11 years of RI with fines amounting to Rs one lakh and 10,000 respectively.

They were arrested by a team of Narcotic and Affairs of Border (NAB) police on September 8, 2001. They were reportedly trying to sell a large quantity of heroin powder inside the premises of St. Peter School, Thangmeiband Sanakeithel in Imphal. Narcotic police recovered two packets containing 200 grams and 100 grams of heroin powder. The same court convicted the duo on August 28.

Police said Paite had brought the heroin powder from Churuchandpur and kept the same in the custody of Simte.

Simte kept the heroin powder in his custody following an assurance from Paite that Rs. 10,000 as the commission would be given to him after selling the heroin powder.

The special trail has been transferred from Special Judge, ND&PS under the direction of Manipur High Court on May 4, 2019. Police submitted charge sheet on December 15, 2003, and subsequently, charge was framed against the duo on November 28, 2018.

The counsel of the two convicts appealed for a minimum period of sentence on the ground that the offence committed was the first for both convicts and they were sole breadwinners of their respective families.

“In my view, the minimum period of 10 years with the minimum fine of rupees one lakh shall not be the adequate quantum of punishment for their commission of the offence according to section 32B of ND& PS Act, 1985,” said the judge before passing the sentence order.