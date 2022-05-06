scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 06, 2022
Must Read

Manipur court orders judicial probe into goldsmith’s death in police custody

The victim, 37-year-old Arambam Nanao, a resident of Imphal West district, was picked up from his residence by a police team on the morning of May 2.

Written by Jimmy Leivon | Imphal |
May 6, 2022 7:37:06 pm
The victim, Arambam Nanao, was picked up from his residence by a police team on May 2. Later, Nanao died at Rims Hospital in Imphal shortly after his release. (Representational)

A city court Thursday ordered a judicial inquiry into the death of a goldsmith who died allegedly due to police torture while in custody. The inquiry report is to be submitted within two weeks.

The victim, 37-year-old Arambam Nanao, a resident of Imphal West district, was picked up from his residence by a police team on the morning of May 2. Later in the evening, Nanao died at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (Rims) Hospital in Imphal shortly after his release. He is survived by his wife and three children.

The deceased’s mother, Arambam Kombirei, filed a case in the court praying for an independent inquiry into the death of her son in police custody. Based on the FIR and complaint filed by the deceased’s mother, the court ruled that “prima facie” the case is of custodial death and directed the authority to conduct a suo-moto judicial inquiry.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The court also ordered that until the judicial inquiry is over, “no transfer or posting should be caused to any police personnel posted at Imphal police station, to enable the magistrate to conduct and record statements of witnesses smoothly and the deceased’s dead body should not be cremated or disposed of”.

Best of Express Premium

Digging Deep: Climate change could mean increased pathogen transmissionPremium
Digging Deep: Climate change could mean increased pathogen transmission
Explained: Why Neeraj Arora said he regrets brokering deal between WhatsA...Premium
Explained: Why Neeraj Arora said he regrets brokering deal between WhatsA...
Over 90% Covid deaths went unreported? Why WHO data raises questionsPremium
Over 90% Covid deaths went unreported? Why WHO data raises questions
Tax reassessment: I-T has 30 days to send noticesPremium
Tax reassessment: I-T has 30 days to send notices
More Premium Stories >>

The court also directed the district magistrate to thoroughly cover the circumstances leading to the death of the deceased, even “the manner and sequence of incidents leading to death”. It also cited that the custodial death happened in the heart of the state capital where the police station shares the same compound with the office of the Superintendent of Police, Imphal West district. “Just across the street is the state police headquarters and bungalow and office of the chief minister,” the court noted.

Kombirei said her son was picked up around 9 am by some police personnel in civic dress on the alleged charge of not returning borrowed gold. One of the police personnel identified himself as sub-inspector Jitendra of the Imphal police station and asked the family to give Rs 5 lakh for Nanao’s release.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

Later in the evening, some police personnel brought Nanao home in a weak condition and took him to his room, said the deceased’s mother. Nevertheless, none of the family members were allowed to meet or attend to the deceased in his room, she added.

A few minutes after his release, Nanao was rushed to the Rims Hospital where he died, said Kombirei. “We later came to know that her son was beaten and tortured inside the police station as there were so many visible bruises and contusions all over his body,” said Kombirei.

The main accused, sub-inspector Jitendra Singh, was placed under suspension the following day and subsequently arrested. He has been remanded in Police custody for six days.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 06: Latest News

Advertisement