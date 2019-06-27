Manipur: Court grants bail to MLA Yamthong Haokip in missing arms case

Special Judge National Investigation Agency (NIA) court Manipur Thursday granted bail to MLA Yamthong Haokip on medical ground. He was arrested in 2018 by the NIA in connection with missing arms case from 2nd Manipur Rifles armoury.

A total of 56 pistols and some 59 magazines, which were meant for use by Manipur Police, were stolen from the armoury of the 2nd Manipur Rifles battalion between September 2016 and early 2017.

The court, citing a medical report submitted by Haokip, stated that the accused is suffering from a very serious illness and at any time the life of the accused may be in danger if proper treatment is not provided. Following his arrest, Haokip was confined at the security ward of JNIMS hospital in Imphal due to health issues.

He was released after furnishing Rs 10 lakhs bail bond and two sureties.

In its bail order, the court directed Haokip to not commit an offence similar to the offence of which he is accused. Further, it directed that he shall not directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case so as to dissuade him from disclosing such facts to the court.

Moreover, the court also asked Haokip not to leave the state without prior permission.

Earlier in November, Haokip’s bail application filed on health ground was rejected by Special Judge NIA but he was permitted to receive treatment at the Cardiac-Thoracic Centre, AIMS, New Delhi.

However, Haokip later appealed for bail after submitting his health status report by JNIMS which stated that he is suffering from multiple diseases including Diabetes mellitus, heart diseases etc.

Altogether 11 persons have been arrested by the NIA including two top leaders of two militant groups in the case.

The agency also implicated another MLA Ngamthang Haokip in the case who is yet to be arrested. Ngamthang Haokip and Yamthong Haokip were both elected from Congress tickets but later defected to BJP.