Manipur: Court convicts two men for attempting to sell heroin at school

A special judge of ND&PS (Fast Track Court) convicted two accused of selling drugs at a school campus in Imphal. The accused were arrested by a team of Narcotic and Affairs of Border (NAB) police on September 8, 2001 for reportedly trying to sell heroin powder inside the campus of St. Peter School, Thangmeiband Sanakeithel.

The Narcotic police recovered two packets containing 200gms and a 100gms of heroin powder. One of the two individuals is a non-teaching staff of the school.

The convicts have been identified as 35-year-old- Lianpu Simte, of Tengnuam village, Churachandpur district, and Biaklian Paite, 27, of Bungmual village, Churachandpur district.

Police said, Paite had brought the heroin and kept the same in the custody of Lianpu Simte, who in return, demanded assurance of Rs 10,000 from Paite as commission after the sale of the drug.

Police submitted a chargesheet on December 15, 2003 and subsequently, charges were framed against the duo on November 28, 2018. The court has fixed September 5 for the sentencing hearing.