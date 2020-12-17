Manipur court acquits former ADC chairman, six others in multi-crore drug haul case

The court, in its judgment, said the prosecution couldn’t prove the charges against the accused.

A special court in Manipur on Thursday acquitted former ADC chairman of Chandel Lhukhosei Zou and six others in connection with a 2018 drug seizure case and ordered them to be released from jail.

The former ADC chairman was arrested along with seven others by a team of Narcotic and Affairs of Border (NAB) police and Imphal West Police on June 20, 2018. During the raid, the sleuths allegedly seized drugs worth over Rs 27 crore in the international market.

The haul allegedly included 4.5 kg heroine and 28 kg World is Yours (WY) Amphetamine tablets, worth Rs 13.7 crore and Rs 14 crore respectively in the international market. They also recovered cash worth Rs 57,18,000.

The court, in its judgment, said the prosecution couldn’t prove the charges brought against the former ADC chairman and the other six accused.

However, two more persons accused in the same case were convicted under sections 21(c), 22(c) and 29 of NDPS Act, 1985. The quantum of sentence would be announced on December 31.

The former ADC chairman was elected as a member of district council on a Congress ticket but later switched to the BJP, which formed the local administrative body in Chandel. However, he was summarily expelled by the BJP after the alleged drugs haul came to light.

Charges were framed against 13 individuals in connection with the case. Of them, four were acquitted earlier.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.