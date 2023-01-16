Manipur cops arrested with drugs worth over Rs 3 crore

Five Manipur police commandos were arrested while carrying a large consignment of contraband drugs along the Indo-Myanmar Road Monday. According to sources, the drugs are worth around Rs 3,35,50,000 in the local market and 10 times more in the international market.

The seized drugs include 1.336 kg of suspected heroin no. 4 powder and 9.151 kg of suspected WY tablets.

Shrey Vats, superintendent of police, Kakching district, said the seizure was made by a combined team of the district police around 7.30 am Monday.

“The detained persons… were searched after observing legal formalities. From a vehicle, 100 soap cases containing suspected heroin no. 4 powder and eight bundles of suspected WY tablets with each bundle containing approximately 10,000 tablets were seized,” the SP said. “Rs 80,000 in cash was also seized from one of the accused,” he added.

It has been further reported that the accused police commandos were coming from Moreh border town where they were posted and heading towards their new place of posting in Imphal. The accused cops were travelling in a government vehicle.

The arrested persons along with the seized articles were handed over to the Kakching police.