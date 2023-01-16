scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Manipur cops arrested with drugs worth over Rs 3 crore

The seized drugs include 1.336 kg of suspected heroin no. 4 powder and 9.151 kg of suspected WY tablets.

The arrested persons along with the seized articles were handed over to the Kakching police. (file)

Five Manipur police commandos were arrested while carrying a large consignment of contraband drugs along the Indo-Myanmar Road Monday. According to sources, the drugs are worth around Rs 3,35,50,000 in the local market and 10 times more in the international market.

The seized drugs include 1.336 kg of suspected heroin no. 4 powder and 9.151 kg of suspected WY tablets.

Shrey Vats, superintendent of police, Kakching district, said the seizure was made by a combined team of the district police around 7.30 am Monday.

“The detained persons… were searched after observing legal formalities. From a vehicle, 100 soap cases containing suspected heroin no. 4 powder and eight bundles of suspected WY tablets with each bundle containing approximately 10,000 tablets were seized,” the SP said. “Rs 80,000 in cash was also seized from one of the accused,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 16, 2023: Know about Aviation Disasters, RBI Dividend, ...
UPSC Key- January 16, 2023: Know about Aviation Disasters, RBI Dividend, ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
DeLonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience review: A Ferrari of a coffee machine
DeLonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience review: A Ferrari of a coffee machine
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting

It has been further reported that the accused police commandos were coming from Moreh border town where they were posted and heading towards their new place of posting in Imphal. The accused cops were travelling in a government vehicle.

The arrested persons along with the seized articles were handed over to the Kakching police.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 20:50 IST
Next Story

Ludhiana: Traffic cop assaulted by violators, phone snatched

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close